Cybercriminal from Manipur arrested by Jharkhand police in Rs 8.45 lakh fraud case

Jharkhand Police have arrested a cybercriminal from Manipur in connection with a cyber fraud case involving ₹8.45 lakh siphoned from a bank account in Gumla district.

According to officials, the arrest followed a written complaint filed at Gumla police station by Amruudin Khan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Gumla, who reported that ₹8.45 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account on September 12.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gumla, Suresh Prasad Yadav, said investigations revealed that a total of ₹10.75 lakh had been transferred from the victim’s two bank accounts. “Further probe traced the transactions to an account held by Lukram Dinesh Maitai, a resident of Kharson Makha Lekai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district, Manipur,” Yadav said.

A police team was dispatched to Manipur to verify the transactions and interrogate the accused. During questioning, Maitai reportedly confessed to withdrawing ₹8 lakh on September 11. Following approval from the Imphal court for a transit remand, the accused was brought to Gumla on October 11 and subsequently sent to jail.

Police recovered three ATM cards, seven bank passbooks, two mobile phones, and several chequebooks linked to multiple banks from the accused’s possession.