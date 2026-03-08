Days after outrage over racism, Manipur woman allegedly assaulted in South Delhi park after resisting racial slurs

In yet another alleged incident of racial harassment targeting people from the Northeast, a young woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam were reportedly assaulted by a group of men at a park in Malviya Nagar on Sunday evening, triggering fresh concerns over the safety of Northeastern residents in the national capital.

According to preliminary accounts, the two victims were taking a walk in a park near the Saket District Court Complex when a group of youths allegedly passed racially derogatory remarks at them. When the woman objected to the comments, the situation reportedly escalated into a confrontation.

The victims alleged that the group then physically assaulted them, punching and striking them with belts while hurling abusive slurs. One of the assailants allegedly used a derogatory term against the victims during the altercation. Sources also indicated that the victims had faced similar verbal harassment in the locality on previous occasions.

The incident comes just days after a separate case of racial abuse in the capital sparked widespread outrage across the country and abroad, leading to the arrest of a Delhi-based couple.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police said a team responded to the incident after receiving information about the alleged assault near the Saket court complex. According to the police, the woman from Manipur and her friend were walking in the park when a group of men passed remarks at them.

“When one of the girls objected to the comments, the situation escalated and she was reportedly assaulted by the accused,” the police said.

The injured woman was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Authorities said that, as per preliminary reports, she is in stable condition and has suffered minor injuries.

Police officials added that they are in constant touch with the victim and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible. The matter is currently under investigation.



The incidents come just days a Delhi man, Harsh Singh, was booked for allegedly racially abusing three women from Arunachal Pradesh following a dispute over repair work at their rented apartment.

According to police, the incident took place on February 20 around 3.30 pm, when the women had called an electrician to their fourth-floor flat to install an air conditioner.

During drilling, dust and debris reportedly fell into the apartment below, prompting objections from Singh and his wife, Ruby Jain. What began as a disagreement over the falling debris soon escalated into a heated exchange.

The women alleged that the couple hurled abuses and made derogatory, racist remarks aimed at them and the wider northeastern community.

They claimed they were called “gutter-chaap," told to “go and sell momos," and subjected to other humiliating comments.