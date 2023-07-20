In the wake of a harrowing incident where two women were subjected to an abhorrent act of being paraded naked, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has taken a firm stand, calling for the death penalty for the perpetrators responsible for the disturbing act.

N Biren Singh has expressed deep anguish and condemnation over the appalling incident of two women being paraded naked, as a distressing video surfaced on social media, shedding light on the harrowing incident. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the victims and vowed to take stringent action against the perpetrators.

In a powerful Twitter statement on July 20, CM N Biren Singh stated, "My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday." He further assured the public that his government promptly took suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video came to light.

The Manipur Police sprung into action, resulting in the apprehension of the key accused, identified as Heradas (32), from Thoubal district. The arrest was made possible due to the video's viral nature, which captured the accused wearing a distinctive green shirt, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

The incident, which occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, has stirred tensions across the hilly regions of Manipur. Adding to the distress, the incident unfolded a day after violence broke out in the north-eastern state.