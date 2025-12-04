Debate on Water Pollution Act in Manipur turns into a political slugfest on President's rule

A parliamentary discussion on extending the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to Manipur spiralled into a heated political confrontation on December 3, as opposition MPs accused the Centre and the ruling BJP of “murdering democracy” by keeping the northeastern state under prolonged President’s Rule.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev opened the attack, questioning why Parliament was performing legislative functions meant for the Manipur Assembly. “There is a suspended assembly, there is President’s Rule. People are living in relief camps, IDPs are protesting outside Raj Bhawan, and we are making a mockery of their suffering by pushing a Water Pollution Act amendment,” she said, demanding immediate restoration of an elected government.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi echoed these concerns, arguing that the resolution was required only because “law and order totally collapsed” under the BJP. He criticised the Prime Minister for avoiding Manipur during the peak of the crisis, alleging that his recent visit in September 2025 was “only for votes.” Dangi also raised objections over the dilution of penalty provisions in the amended Act.

DMK’s P Wilson and BRS MP K R Suresh Reddy questioned how long Parliament would “usurp the role” of a suspended state assembly. CPI(M) member V Shivadasan termed the delay in holding elections “cruelty towards the people of Manipur,” arguing that the legislation would benefit corporate interests rather than environmental protection. CPI MP Sandosh Kumar also demanded immediate restoration of democratic governance in the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said her party supported the bill “in protest,” noting that Manipur has been without an elected assembly since the crisis began in 2023. SP’s Jaya Amitabh Bachchan urged the Centre not to “control Manipur from Delhi,” adding that people of the state “will clean the rivers themselves” once elections are held.

NCP MP Fauzia Khan and independent Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel underlined the wider national challenge of combating water and air pollution, calling for stricter enforcement and systemic reform of pollution control boards. AAP MP Swati Maliwal pressed for a special fund to clean the Yamuna and for STPs to be built on a mission mode.

BJP MPs defended the government’s actions, insisting the Centre had acted responsibly. BJP’s Shambhu Sharan Patel said Union Home Minister Amit Shah “camped in Manipur for 137 days” and that the Prime Minister had visited the state. Lahar Singh Siroya added that the government had successfully tackled pollution in Bihar and would replicate similar measures in West Bengal.

The debate concluded without consensus, but the opposition’s unified demand for immediate elections in Manipur highlighted growing political pressure on the Centre to restore democratic processes in the violence-hit state.