'Deeper reasons' behind Vice President Dhankhar's sudden resignation: Manipur Congress

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Tuesday claimed that there were “deeper reasons” behind the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of vice president.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, citing health reasons. The home ministry has notified of his resignation.

"The resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar is very unexpected. His resignation had deeper reasons... There must have been pressure from two leaders from Gujarat,” Meghachandra told reporters, without elaborating.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure was till 2027.

Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba said Dhankhar’s guidance was an inspiration for all.

“My Heartfelt farewell to Hon VP of India @VPIndia & Chairman @RajyaSabha Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji for your mid-term retirement due to health issues. Your guidance & inspiration to all of us will always shine in our hearts. May you be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life,” he said in a post on X. (PTI)