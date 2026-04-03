Delays in Manipur's Uripok infrastructure works trigger public outcry

Local organisations in Manipur's Uripok have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the prolonged delay and incomplete execution of ongoing development projects in the area, citing growing inconvenience to residents.

A joint press meet was convened by the Uripok Apunba Lup (UAL) and the Uripok Nupi Apunba Lup (UNAL), where representatives highlighted public concerns regarding the slow progress of works.

They stated that since the commencement of rigid concrete road construction, both organisations have extended full cooperation to the executing agencies. However, several portions of the road remain unfinished, while drainage works initiated months ago are yet to be completed satisfactorily.

The groups noted that the delays have led to widespread frustration among residents. They also raised concerns over the poor condition of the Langol–Shija road, alleging that despite repeated appeals and meetings with the Public Works Department Manipur and Keystone Pvt. Ltd., there has been no visible progress.

Another key issue flagged was recurring flooding caused by the Nambul River, with the Uripok side lacking a proper retaining wall, posing risks to life and property.

In light of the situation, the organisations have urged the Manipur Chief Minister to intervene and ensure timely and effective completion of all ongoing development works in Uripok.