Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on October 15 appeared at the Vasant Kunj Police Station in Delhi to join the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), saying he felt as though he had arrived in an “alien place” in a city where he had spent much of his life.

“I feel like I have come to an alien place in Delhi. I worked here, spent my life here. And somehow I feel like as if I am coming to an inimical place. I don't quite feel belonging,” Akoijam told reporters.

The MP said he had come to Delhi in response to a police summons and wanted to cooperate with the investigation.

“I just came here because the Delhi Police has called me to join the investigation. So I came to cooperate. I have a very busy schedule. If I don't come, then people will start saying, ‘Professor is not cooperating’ and stuff like that. I want to avoid that,” he said.

Akoijam also said he felt increasingly connected to Manipur amid the ongoing developments surrounding the case.

“I am more attached to Manipur now, thanks to what's happening,” he said.

The Congress MP further expressed hope that the proceedings in Delhi would not resemble what he described as a “khap panchayat”, referring to his earlier criticism of the university's internal inquiry process.

“Let the Lord take his own course. And I am hoping that what the khap panchayat has done, I am expecting that it will not be repeated here. That's my hope,” he said.

JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9 following an internal inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. The university said its Internal Committee had recommended major disciplinary action based on its findings.

Delhi Police subsequently registered an FIR following a complaint by the university's chief security officer and issued a notice directing Akoijam to join the investigation.

The allegations against Akoijam have been denied by him, and the police investigation is underway. The allegations remain subject to the ongoing legal process.

The latest development marks Akoijam's appearance before Delhi Police as investigators proceed with the case.