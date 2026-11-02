The court issued notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University on Akoijam's plea challenging his termination over sexual harassment allegations filed by 11 female students. The matter will be heard next in January.

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) decision to terminate the services of Congress MP and former professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations, granting him interim relief in the case.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university on Akoijam's petition challenging his dismissal and listed the matter for further hearing in January. The court also stayed the termination order and subsequent proceedings arising from the university's decision.

Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, was serving as a professor at JNU's School of Social Sciences before the university terminated his services on October 9, following an inquiry into sexual harassment complaints filed by 11 female students.

In his petition, Akoijam challenged both his termination and the university's decision to evict him from his official residence on the campus. He argued that the university had not provided him with a proper opportunity to present his case and had failed to follow the prescribed procedures under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and the JNU Act.

He also contended that the university had not issued him the requisite notice before taking the decision to terminate his services.

The High Court's intervention comes amid a political controversy in Manipur, where the BJP has demanded Akoijam's resignation from Parliament, while the Congress has accused the ruling party of using the allegations to target its MP.

The issue has triggered protests both against and in support of Akoijam in the state.



The university's decision followed sexual harassment complaints filed by at least 11 female students in May.

According to the complaints, Akoijam allegedly invited students to his official residence on the campus under the pretext of meetings or social gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students also accused him of making obscene and inappropriate remarks during classroom interactions.

Following an inquiry by JNU's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the university recommended disciplinary action against the professor.

The termination order, issued on October 9 and signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, stated that the university had followed due process and considered the findings of the internal inquiry before imposing the punishment.

"Upon following due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed," the order stated.

Akoijam, however, has denied the allegations and questioned the fairness of the inquiry. He has described the university's action as politically motivated and challenged the decision through legal proceedings.

Speaking to India Today TV earlier, the Congress MP described the ICC inquiry as a "khap panchayat", alleging that the committee had failed to conduct a fair investigation. He also challenged the complainants to prove the allegations and said he would resign from Parliament if the charges against him were established.

Akoijam termed the controversy an "obscene spectacle" and accused sections of the media of circulating false and misleading claims.



The controversy has also triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Manipur.

Following Akoijam's dismissal, the BJP organised a series of protests demanding his resignation from the Lok Sabha.

On October 10, the BJP's women's wing organised a march towards Congress Bhavan in Imphal, seeking action against the Congress MP.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also called for Akoijam to step down, while former chief minister N Biren Singh questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's support for the MP.

The BJP subsequently took up the issue at the national level. On October 13, a delegation of BJP women MPs, including Manipur BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP A Sharda Devi, met President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention.

The delegation demanded action against Akoijam, including his suspension from the Lok Sabha, and sought protection for the students who had filed the complaints.

The BJP's women's wing also held demonstrations in Delhi and other locations, while the party's youth wing organised another march in Imphal on October 16.

With the Delhi High Court now staying the university's termination order, the matter has entered a new legal phase. The court is scheduled to take up Akoijam's challenge in January.