Delhi KSO demands NIA probe into reported killing of 26 Kuki-Zo civilians in Manipur

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Delhi & NCR, has called for an independent investigation into what it described as the killing of 26 Kuki-Zo civilians in Manipur between March 11 and September 15, 2026.

The organisation held a peaceful gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 17 and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

In its memorandum, KSO sought an independent, high-level investigation into 12 incidents mentioned in the document.

According to the organisation, the reported incidents occurred in peripheral areas of Manipur, including Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Kangpokpi and Senapati districts. It said the reported victims included women and elderly persons and alleged that homes and agricultural structures were also attacked.

The claims and allegations in the memorandum are those of KSO and have not been independently verified.

KSO raises concerns over security operations

KSO Delhi & NCR also alleged that security operations in Kuki-Zo areas were unequal, claiming that villages had faced combing operations, dismantling of defensive bunkers and seizure of licensed firearms while armed groups continued to operate elsewhere.

The organisation called for security operations to be conducted impartially across communities and for vulnerable civilians to receive equal protection.

Seven demands submitted

KSO Delhi & NCR has called for an independent investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or a Special Investigation Team under judicial oversight.

Its other demands include impartial security operations, action against unauthorised armed camps, protection and compensation for the families of the reported victims, humanitarian and medical assistance, witness protection and stronger security for displaced and vulnerable tribal communities.

The organisation also sought permanent Central Armed Police Force outposts in vulnerable Kuki-Zo villages to strengthen civilian protection.

KSO appealed to the Centre to take measures to protect civilian life, uphold the rule of law and ensure equal protection for all communities.

The organisation said it has submitted its memorandum to the concerned authorities and urged them to take cognisance of the issues raised.