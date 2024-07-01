The Kuki Students' Organisation - Delhi & NCR has strongly condemned the filing of a frivolous complaint against Professor Uday Reddy by an unknown complainant, alleging his involvement in inciting tensions in Manipur through online platforms. In a press statement, the organisation expressed solidarity with Professor Reddy, known for his unbiased historical discourse on social media.

According to the organisation's Secretary of Information & Publicity, Thangminjoy, the complaint against Professor Reddy is seen as a deliberate attempt to silence his objective presentations of the history and realities of the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur. They emphasized that Professor Reddy's efforts have been focused on educating Kuki youth about their heritage and rights, which has evidently challenged certain political agendas.

"Professor Uday Reddy, through his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle @Kautilya33, has consistently presented unbiased views and the authentic history of both the Kukis and Meitei communities of Manipur. His objective and factual discourse has evidently threatened Meitei propagandists who find themselves unable to counter his truths with their misinformation," stated Thangminjoy.

"The actions against Professor Reddy not only infringe upon his freedom of speech but also aim to suppress the educational empowerment of the tribal Kuki community," added Thangminjoy.

The organisation demanded authorities to withdraw the complaint immediately, highlighting it as a tactic to intimidate voices of truth. They called upon all concerned individuals and organisations to stand against such unjust actions and support the rights of all communities in Manipur.