Delhi Manipuri Academic Fraternity urges restraint over media coverage of JNU ICC sexual harassment case

The Delhi Manipuri Academic Fraternity (DMAF) has expressed concern over the public discussion and circulation of information surrounding an alleged sexual harassment case reportedly under investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

In a statement issued on September 20, DMAF said the ongoing matter was being subjected to what it described as a “trial by electronic and social media”, with selective and unverified reports, speculation and public commentary being circulated while the institutional inquiry remains underway.

The organisation referred to confidentiality provisions under Section 16 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and Section 8(8) of the UGC Regulations, 2015, concerning complaints and the identities of parties involved in such proceedings.

DMAF said public speculation and pre-emptive conclusions could affect the fairness and credibility of the institutional process. It also expressed concern over the circulation of alleged case-related information through WhatsApp, print and electronic media and social media platforms, saying such practices could affect the privacy, dignity and rights of those involved.

The fraternity urged media organisations, social media users and other stakeholders to exercise restraint and allow the JNU ICC to examine the matter, evaluate the evidence and reach its findings through due process.

DMAF Secretary Prof. Shanta Laishram clarified that the statement was not intended to interfere with or prejudge the ICC proceedings and that the organisation was not taking a position on the merits of the allegations or the eventual outcome. The fraternity called for the institutional process to proceed independently and for facts, evidence and due process to determine the outcome.