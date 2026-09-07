Delhi: Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram dies after alleged assault, suspects detained

Renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer Chongtham Vikram Singh, 54, died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people near his residence in southeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the beating of Vikram Singh was received at Sunlight Colony Police Station on September 7. The call was recorded vide GD No. 10A and marked to an assistant sub-inspector for necessary action.

A preliminary inquiry found that Vikram, a retired musician, had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff outside his residence in Kilokari village.

Police said Vikram came downstairs and objected to the alleged disturbance, following which he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows. He sustained injuries and was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba, for treatment.

Vikram succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, police said.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and subsequent death. Some suspects, including a minor, have been detained or apprehended, according to the police.

Vikram was a prominent figure in Manipur’s Western music scene and had played guitar with bands including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark. He was the eldest son of renowned Manipuri singer Chongtham Kamala.

The North East Students’ Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), has condemned the alleged assault and demanded a swift and impartial investigation.

Members of the Northeast community and civil society organisations have gathered at Sunlight Colony Police Station, seeking identification and legal action against all those responsible.

Some community members have also alleged that the incident may have involved racial targeting. However, police have not established such a motive, and the circumstances and motive behind the assault remain under investigation.

“Necessary legal action is being taken as per law. Further facts will be established during investigation,” the Delhi Police said.