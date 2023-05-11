People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress Manipur and Delhi Manipuri Society, organisations working for Meiteis demanded the state government to identify all the foreigners that entered Manipur after 1949.

In a press conference held in the national capital, New Delhi, the organisation highlighted that violence and arson have been affecting parts of Manipur since May 3.

Further claiming that the Meitei Hindu/Sanamahi in Churachandpur district are still in danger, the organisation in its release claimed that at present in the Christian-dominated district of Churachandpur, out of more than 5000 Meitei Hindu/Sanamahi, only 500 have been evacuated. The rest is under hostage of armed Kuki civilians supported by Kuki militants.

Also Read: Manipur: People's Alliance demands judicial enquiry into the violence and arson in Churachandpur

"Every house in the Meitei’s settlement area, established in 250 AD during the reign of Khoyum Tompok, has been burned down by well-armed Kuki civilians and militants. The Meiteis have become homeless refugees in their own ancestral land and taking refuge at the DC office of Churachandpur District headquarters. Their lives are at stake. Kuki militants armed with sophisticated weapons hiding in trenches and bunkers are preventing the entry of Indian military forces to evacuate the Meiteis. In other words, none of them has been evacuated so far," stated the release.

Analysing the current situation in Manipur, the organisation said that four interrelated factors can be cited for the start of the present crisis. The first one is Manipur Government’s campaign on the “War on Drugs”.

The econ doe is the eviction of illegal encroachers from Reserve and Protected Forest (RF&PF).

The third factor is the invitation of the Manipur CM for the inauguration of a government-sponsored open gym at Churachandpur.

And finally, it was the role of Paolienlal Haokip, standing MLA of Saikot AC in the Churachandpur district.

The organisation also demanded that the state government identify the roots/ancestral origin of recruited high-ranking Kuki officials and prevent biased reporting by politically motivated national and international media.

Earlier also the People's Alliance for Peace and Progress, Manipur demanded a judicial enquiry into the conspiracy of violence and arson in Churachandpur and Tuibong which took place on April 27 and 28.

The organization said that the recent violent agitation by certain tribal groups in Churachandpur District HQ recently exposes the disease Manipur, especially the Churachandpur district, is suffering from.