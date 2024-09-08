The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has strongly condemned the recent terror attacks on Meetei civilians, which have shaken Manipur to its core. On September 1, 2024, a drone bombing targeted Koutruk in Imphal East district, and on September 6, 2024, long-range rockets were launched at Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai in Bishnupur district. These attacks, allegedly carried out by Kuki militant groups, have left a trail of devastation and heartache in their wake.

The first attack claimed the life of 31-year-old Surbala, a mother of two and a Village Defence Force (VDF) member. She was tragically killed while seeking shelter at her maternal home in Phayeng with her 8-year-old daughter Rosia. In her final phone call to her husband, she described the harrowing situation, saying, "We're in Koutruk, and there's firing from the mountains. They're even using drones to drop bombs." Moments later, a bomb struck, injuring Rosia and fatally wounding Surbala. The grief of the family is compounded by the fact that Surbala had been eagerly preparing for a visit to her son Mahesh, who was attending boarding school.

Just days later, on September 6, a second attack took place, this time involving rocket strikes in Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai. Among the victims was 78-year-old Shri R.K. Rabei, who was killed while offering prayers. The attack, which also injured six civilians, including a 13-year-old girl, occurred near the historic site of the Indian National Army (INA) Museum, shaking the local population.

The DMCC has expressed growing frustration with both the state and central governments, accusing them of allowing such brazen attacks despite the presence of over 60,000 central armed forces in the state. These attacks are seen as part of a larger effort by Kuki militant groups to carve out a "separate administration or Union Territory," with ambitions of establishing an independent Kuki homeland known as "Zal’n-gam."

The DMCC highlighted the historical context of these attacks, pointing to a series of coordinated assaults on Meetei villages since May 2023. The first wave of attacks occurred on May 3, 2023, when Kuki militants attacked four Meetei villages, resulting in the rape of a woman and the destruction of homes. This violent incident coincided with the visit of India's Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, to Manipur.

Further attacks in May and December 2023 targeted both civilians and state security forces, including a protracted eight-day assault on police commandos in Moreh. Kuki militants deployed sophisticated weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenades, leaving many security personnel injured. Notably, the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force stationed in the region, has faced allegations of inaction during these prolonged assaults, raising concerns about their impartiality.

The DMCC has called for the immediate dismantling of Kuki militant bunkers and a firm crackdown on those responsible for the violence. They also questioned the Indian government's ability to maintain law and order in Manipur, where violence has continued unabated for over 15 months. "How can such terror attacks occur in a state with such high security arrangements?" the DMCC asked, demanding accountability from the central government for failing to protect Meetei civilians.

The situation in Manipur remains volatile, with the DMCC and the Meetei community calling for peace, justice, and the restoration of law and order. As the violence continues to rage, the demand for decisive government action grows louder. The DMCC emphasized the need for an impartial and robust response from the government, ensuring that the rule of law prevails and that peace is restored in the region.