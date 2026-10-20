Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet spanning more than 500 pages against seven people in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village.

The chargesheet, filed before a Saket court, includes statements from more than 30 witnesses and invokes provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more persons, murder and house-trespass, the officer said.

The accused named in the chargesheet are Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, Vijay, 36, and Mannu, 26. All seven are workers at a roadside eatery, police said. A juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the case.

The victim, Chongtham Vikram Singh, was allegedly assaulted by a group of men on September 6 after he went downstairs to object to loud noise and commotion outside his residence.

According to the investigation, eight men pursued Singh upstairs and brutally assaulted him outside his apartment in front of his son before fleeing the scene.

Police sources said the accused allegedly wanted to “teach him a lesson” for objecting to the noise and intended to beat him, but did not anticipate that the assault would prove fatal.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they had assaulted Singh with fists and blows after he objected to the commotion outside his residence, a police source said.

Singh had reportedly complained on some occasions to the owner of a nearby eatery about the noise caused by people gathering there. However, police had not received any formal complaint from him regarding the noise, officials said.

Police said they were examining all aspects of the case, including whether there was any racial angle to the killing.