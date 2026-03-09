Delhi Police register case, one juvenile held in alleged assault on Northeast residents

A juvenile has been apprehended and continuous raids are underway to nab the remaining accused in connection with the alleged assault on two individuals from Northeast India near the Saket District Court Complex in Delhi, police said.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening (March 8) in the Malviya Nagar area, where a young woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam were allegedly attacked by a group of men in a park near the court complex. The episode has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of Northeastern residents in the national capital.

According to preliminary accounts, the victims were taking a walk in the park when a group of youths allegedly began passing racially derogatory remarks at them. When the woman objected to the comments, the situation reportedly escalated into a confrontation.

The victims alleged that the group then physically assaulted them, punching them and striking them with belts while hurling abusive slurs. One of the assailants allegedly used derogatory terms during the altercation.

Following the incident, a criminal case has been registered under the appropriate sections of law, Delhi Police said in an official statement.

“Delhi Police teams are in constant touch with the victims and are providing all necessary assistance. Multiple teams have already been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest,” the statement said.

Police confirmed that one juvenile involved in the incident has been apprehended and that continuous raids are being conducted to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.

“Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits,” the statement added.

The incident drew a strong reaction from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who expressed concern over repeated attacks on people from the Northeast in mainland India.

“Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action,” he wrote.