Delhi Police register FIR against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam over JNU harassment allegations

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress Lok Sabha MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam following a complaint by the university’s chief security officer, officials said.

The FIR, dated October 11, was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The document names Akoijam in connection with allegations of sexual harassment. Police said further investigation was underway.

The development comes amid a political row over allegations that Akoijam asked sexually inappropriate questions to female students during academic assessments and engaged in unwelcome physical contact with them.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday targeted the Congress leadership over the allegations, accusing the party of remaining silent on an issue involving women's safety.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Swaraj described the allegations reported by the media as serious and questioned the circumstances under which academic assessments were allegedly conducted.

She claimed that female students were called to the MP's residence late at night for assessments, citing a reported viva examination that continued until 11:40 pm. Swaraj also referred to allegations of sexually explicit conduct in the classroom.

The BJP MP questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to his stated position against patriarchy, accusing the party of failing to act on allegations involving one of its MPs.

"Is 'Smash the patriarchy' merely and exclusively political rhetoric for you — just a political gimmick?" Swaraj asked, alleging that the Congress's position on feminism was not matched by accountability.

She also criticised the party's senior leadership, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi, for not publicly responding to the allegations.

Swaraj said the allegations had surfaced in May and challenged Rahul Gandhi to take action against Akoijam and stand with the 11 female students mentioned in her remarks.

The allegations against Akoijam remain under investigation. No conclusion on the claims has been established through the police probe.