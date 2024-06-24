To empower women from Manipur, Hindu College, University of Delhi, in collaboration with Ultra International Ltd and CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow, has inaugurated a pioneering Skill Training Program in Fragrance Formulations for Wellness Products. This initiative, under the mentorship of Justice Gita Mittal's Committee aims to equip thirty Manipuri women, including internally displaced persons, with specialized skills over a rigorous three-week training period.

The program was formally inaugurated by Dr. Vineet Joshi, Chief Secretary of Manipur, who emphasized its transformative potential. Prof. Reena Jain, Vice Principal of Hindu College, underscored the significance of skill training in fragrance formulations for fostering economic independence among women. Prof. Anju Srivastava, Principal of Hindu College, welcomed participants and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to empowering young women through educational initiatives.

Key components of the training include theoretical sessions, practical workshops on essential oil extraction and product formulation, industry visits, and interactive lectures. Participants will gain hands-on experience in crafting products such as soap, talcum powder, shampoo, and hand sanitizer.

"The training goes beyond imparting skills; it opens doors to a brighter future," stated Dr. Vineet Joshi highlighting the program's role in enhancing employability and entrepreneurial prospects for Manipuri women.

Upon completion of the training at Hindu College, participants will receive further support from the MSME Technology Centre in Imphal, fostering local production and economic sustainability. Government agencies like MSRLM and MHHDC are also committed to facilitating market access for products made by trainees, thus integrating them into mainstream economic activities.