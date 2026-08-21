‘Demanding justice is not a crime’: Delhi-based Meetei group condemns force against protesters

Protesters demanding justice for six Naga civilians allegedly abducted and killed by suspected Kuki militants were allegedly subjected to excessive force by security personnel, the Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) said.

The protesters had gathered to seek action in the case when security forces allegedly used tear gas to disperse them. Several people were reportedly injured, including the wife of one of the six civilians.

The DMCC said the incident took place as the families continued to seek justice, with 100 days having passed since the six civilians were allegedly killed.

The organisation criticised the government over what it described as a lack of visible action against those suspected of being responsible for the deaths. It said the continued delay had raised concerns among the victims' families about the progress of the case.

The DMCC also questioned what it described as a disparity in the treatment of civilians and an injured suspected militant. It claimed that a suspected Kuki militant injured in an earlier clash had received medical treatment under security cover, while civilians injured during a protest seeking justice were allegedly subjected to force.

The organisation called for an impartial investigation into the deaths of the six Naga civilians and swift legal action against those found responsible. It also sought an independent inquiry into the alleged use of excessive force during the protest and accountability for any security personnel found to have acted improperly.

The DMCC further demanded medical assistance and compensation for those injured during the protest and sought assurances that peaceful demonstrators would be allowed to exercise their right to protest without excessive force.

The organisation said the families had continued to protest for nearly 60 days in their demand for justice and urged the government to take immediate steps to address the case and ensure equal treatment under the law.