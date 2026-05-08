DESAM demands probe into alleged BOSEM ‘paper scam’, warns of agitation

Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) on May 8 demanded strict action against officials of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) and the Education Department over an alleged “board paper scam” that it claims has adversely affected thousands of students across the state.

Addressing a press conference at the organisation’s office, DESAM president Oinam Romesh alleged that the student body had earlier exposed irregularities related to procurement of paper for examination answer scripts and printing of textbooks for the 2026 academic session.

According to Romesh, DESAM representatives had inspected empanelled printing presses on December 31, 2025, and found that textbooks were allegedly being printed using substandard paper.

He claimed that despite repeated appeals and demands for corrective measures, the concerned authorities failed to take appropriate action.

“Not taking up any steps despite repeated requests in connection with the alleged paper scam shows grave administrative failure and lack of accountability within BOSEM and the Education Department,” he said.

DESAM further alleged that the irregularities had disrupted timely printing and distribution of SSA-RTE textbooks, resulting in delays in students receiving study materials.

The organisation also expressed concern over the absence of watermark security features in examination-related materials, warning that it could increase the risk of examination malpractice, including duplication of answer scripts and manipulation of marks.

Romesh demanded an immediate investigation into the matter and strict action against all those allegedly involved. He warned that DESAM would launch an intensified agitation if authorities fail to respond.

The student body also called for urgent measures to ensure timely availability of textbooks, an immediate crackdown on the alleged network involved in distribution of pirated textbooks and a comprehensive audit of the procurement, printing and distribution processes.

