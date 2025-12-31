DESAM honours Manipur journalists, lauds media’s role as pillar of truth and public service

Acknowledging the service and commitment of the media fraternity, the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) on December 31 honoured journalists from across the state at a function held at its office.

The annual programme, organised on the last day of the year under the banner “Meet the Media Fraternity,” was observed this year on the theme “Honouring the media fraternity for their contribution to truth, responsibility and public service.”

Speaking as the chief guest, Editors’ Guild Manipur general secretary Yumnam Rupachandra Singh appreciated DESAM for recognising the contribution of journalists, stating that such initiatives serve as encouragement for media persons to continue rendering their duties with integrity. He said the theme of the programme was particularly meaningful, as it reflected the ideals journalists should uphold in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Singh observed that society progresses when the media functions with a strong sense of responsibility, dedication, and commitment. Reflecting on the changing nature of information dissemination, he said that earlier generations relied on storytelling to pass on knowledge, wisdom, and moral values, a role that has now largely been assumed by the media in the modern era.

He also highlighted the growing challenges faced by traditional media due to the rapid expansion of digital and social media platforms. Describing the media as the watchdog of society, Singh said its role extends to informing, educating, and entertaining the public. While professional media organisations strive to adhere to ethics and responsibility, he cautioned that unchecked and reckless dissemination of information on digital platforms has had a significant impact on society.

DESAM president M Somorjit, in his address, said the student body has been undertaking various activities since 2002 to promote quality education in Manipur, and the role of the media in highlighting and disseminating these initiatives has been crucial. He noted that media support has helped amplify DESAM’s efforts and ensure their wider reach.

Somorjit further said that the media plays a vital role in driving social development and shaping public discourse. Acknowledging the sacrifices and challenges faced by journalists, he said there were inadequate words to fully define or appreciate the contribution of the media fraternity. On behalf of DESAM, he extended wishes for strength, courage, and continued commitment to journalists in their service to society.