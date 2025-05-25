Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS, concluded a comprehensive two-day visit to Manipur aimed at reviewing the prevailing security landscape and encouraging deployed personnel amid continuing law and order challenges in the region.

The DG BSF arrived at Imphal Airport on May 24, where he was welcomed by senior officials including Rajiv Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Manipur; Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, ADG (EC), BSF; Sanjay Kumar Misra, IG, M&C Frontier; and Indra Deo Singh, IG STC BSF Churachandpur.

Following his arrival, the DG proceeded to Sector Headquarters Counter-Insurgency (Operations) Manipur. At around 3:00 PM, he was given an extensive briefing on the security and law and order situation in the state. He held in-depth discussions with Sector Officers to assess the operational dynamics.

Later that evening, around 6:20 PM, Chaudhary visited the 10 Bn BSF CI Post at Capital Complex, where he observed a demonstration and engaged with the troops. Commending their dedication, he praised their role in maintaining peace and stability in the conflict-sensitive region. He also met Kuldiep Singh, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, along with DGP Rajiv Singh, before returning to SHQ CI (Ops).

On May 25, the DG addressed BSF personnel through a Sainik Sammelan at SHQ CI (Ops), Koirengei, which was simultaneously relayed via video conference to battalion troops stationed across various districts in the state. He appreciated their unwavering commitment and urged them to continue their valiant service to the nation.

The DG also conducted field visits to BSF companies deployed in the fringe areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, interacting directly with jawans on ground zero.



His itinerary included a stop at Tactical Headquarters of 10 Bn BSF in Loktak, where he encouraged troops to sustain efforts to uphold peace and order.