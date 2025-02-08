The DGAR Men & Women Polo Championship 2025, which commenced on January 20, concluded today, February 8, in a grand closing ceremony graced by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh as the chief guest.



The event was attended by CAF & PD Minister L. Susindro Meitei, Social Welfare Minister H. Dingo, MLAs Soroikhaibam Rajen and Khongbantabam Ibomcha, as well as Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and other senior officials.



Addressing the gathering, CM N. Biren Singh reiterated that modern polo originated in Manipur and emphasized the state government’s initiatives to protect the indigenous Manipuri pony. He highlighted the allocation of 30 acres of grazing land at Lamphelpat, along with other grazing grounds, including the one at Pangei, to ensure the well-being of the breed.



He further informed that the state had launched the Chief Minister’s Sagol Kangjei Championship, an indigenous polo tournament aimed at preserving and promoting Sagol Kangjei, the traditional form of polo. Appreciating the Army and Assam Rifles for organizing such tournaments, he stated that regular polo championships play a crucial role in promoting the sport and conserving the Manipuri pony.



The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of peace and unity in the state, urging public support in safeguarding Manipur’s equestrian heritage. The closing ceremony also featured the felicitation of veteran polo players for their outstanding contributions to the sport.



The DGAR Polo Championship 2025 marked yet another step towards reviving and promoting Manipur’s deep-rooted polo culture, reinforcing its historical significance as the birthplace of the sport.