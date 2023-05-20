The Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur has categorically denied recent allegations made by ten Tribal MLAs, refuting claims of discriminatory action against Kuki police officers. In a letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, the MLAs accused authorities of deliberately disarming Kuki officers while allowing Meitei police personnel to target Kuki residents. However, the government has clarified that no such actions have been taken, and all police officers, regardless of their ethnic background, continue to diligently perform their duties.

The letter alleged a premeditated plan to strip Kuki police officers of their powers, rendering them inactive before May 3. It further claimed that Meitei police were unleashed upon Kuki residents in the city and foothill villages, resulting in a backlash and subsequent abandonment of posts by Meitei police staff in various hill stations.

In response to these serious accusations, the Manipur DGP issued a press release on May 20, vehemently refuting the allegations of discrimination. The DGP emphasized that no discriminatory measures have been implemented and that all Kuki and Meitei police officers, from the highest-ranking officials to the lowest-ranking constables, remain fully engaged in their responsibilities, serving the people of Manipur with dedication and integrity.