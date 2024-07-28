Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised questions regarding whether Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

During a series of engagements in New Delhi, CM N Biren Singh attended the NITI Aayog meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Modi. Additionally, the Chief Minister participated in a meeting with BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers, also chaired by Modi.

Ramesh pointedly asked, "Did Shri N. Biren Singh meet with Shri Narendra Modi separately one-on-one and discuss the situation in Manipur, which started burning on the night of May 3rd, 2023? Did Shri Biren Singh invite Shri Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, either before or after His trip to Ukraine?"