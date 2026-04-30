DIPR Manipur launches fact-check Facebook page to combat misinformation

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Manipur, on April 30 launched the official Facebook page “DIPR Manipur Fact Check” and organised a one-day awareness programme on its welfare schemes at the DIPR Auditorium in Imphal.

Secretary, IPR, Hungyo Worshang, formally launched the fact-check initiative as the chief guest. The official page has been introduced to authenticate and verify government orders, notices, circulars, and other public information.

Speaking at the event, Hungyo Worshang highlighted the growing challenge of misinformation in the digital era and stressed the importance of verifying news sources, images, and videos before sharing them.

He also urged media organisations to actively support efforts aimed at curbing the spread of false and misleading information.

Director of IPR Dr. Th. Charanjeet Singh said the rise of artificial intelligence has made it increasingly difficult to distinguish genuine information from fake content.

He noted that rumours, misinformation, and false news often create misunderstanding among people and pose a serious threat to peace and social progress.

Dr. Charanjeet Singh further stated that the awareness programme was organised to spread information about DIPR welfare schemes and ensure that deserving beneficiaries receive the benefits.

He informed that nodal officers from various departments would be designated to verify department-related documents and information before public dissemination to prevent mistrust and possible unrest caused by fake content.

The programme also included media sensitisation sessions focusing on welfare schemes for journalists implemented by DIPR Manipur.

Officials explained schemes such as the Journalist Pension Scheme, Welfare Scheme, Press Identity Cards, accreditation procedures, and the Manipur State Journalist Awards.

Sessions during the programme were conducted by Additional Director (IPR) T. Ramesh Singh, Deputy Director Ph. Sheityamala Devi, and Assistant Publicity Officer (Press) Ningthoujam Roshan Singh.

The event concluded with an interactive session between media personnel and DIPR officials.