Direct Manipur-Guwahati rail link discussed as NF Railway reviews connectivity, Jiribam-Imphal project

Strengthening railway connectivity in Manipur, including the feasibility of a direct rail link between Manipur and Guwahati, was discussed during meetings between Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and senior state government officials on September 2.

Shrivastava called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan and later met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the CM Secretariat. Senior officials from the state government and NFR attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on strengthening rail infrastructure, improving passenger services and freight movement, enhancing security and advancing railway connectivity in the state.

Officials discussed measures to ensure the smooth and regular operation of passenger train services between Jiribam and Khongsang, with an emphasis on providing reliable and convenient services to people in the region.

The feasibility of establishing direct rail connectivity between Manipur and Guwahati was also discussed. Such a service, if introduced, would improve access to Guwahati, a major commercial and urban centre, and provide greater convenience to passengers.

The meeting also reviewed the need to improve road connectivity between Vangaichungpao and the National Highway and strengthen security infrastructure to facilitate safer railway operations.

Freight movement was another key area of discussion, with officials reviewing measures for efficient handling and management of goods at Khongsang Terminal. The proposed introduction and operationalisation of Roll-on/Roll-off (RO-RO) services at the terminal was also discussed to facilitate the movement of goods and vehicles through rail-based transportation.

The current status of the Jiribam-Imphal New Railway Line Project was reviewed, with emphasis on expediting ongoing works and maintaining steady progress towards completion of the strategically important project.

The meetings reaffirmed NFR's focus on strengthening railway infrastructure and passenger and freight services in Manipur, while enhancing security and supporting the state's socio-economic development through improved rail connectivity.