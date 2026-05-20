Disarming people with firearms across Manipur is of urgent need: CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on May 20 said that disarming people with firearms in all parts of the state was of urgent need, an official statement said.

Singh made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Tangkhul Naga community from Sinakeithei Village in Ukhrul district who urged him to deploy state police forces in the village in view of the tense situation in the area.

The delegation was accompanied by Ukhrul MLA Ram Muivah of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), along with village representatives who raised concerns over security arrangements. Residents demanded enhanced protection, adequate manpower at the Sinakeithei police station and the proper functioning of sub-divisional collector (SDC) offices in Sinakeithei.

The village has witnessed multiple attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants following clashes between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga groups earlier this year.

Responding to the demands, Singh told the delegation that disarming individuals possessing firearms is not feasible under the law and reiterated that dialogue and reconciliation remain the only path to resolving the crisis.

He also appealed to community leaders across Manipur to guide young people away from violence and work collectively towards restoring peace.

The chief minister further said the government is focusing on generating employment opportunities in non-government sectors by providing skill development and training programmes for the youth.

More than 260 people have been killed in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.