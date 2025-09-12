District administration issues strict guidelines as Manipur's Churachandpur awaits PM's visit

Churachandpur is gearing up for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, with authorities confirming that all arrangements are in place for the historic event at Peace Ground.

According to the District Information Office, public entry to the venue will be permitted between 8:00 am and 11:00 am on the day of the programme. Security officials have made it clear that gates will close strictly after 11:00 am, and no further entry will be allowed.

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To ensure safety, certain items are strictly prohibited inside the venue, including keys, pens, water bottles, bags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, lighters, matchboxes, cloth pieces, sharp objects, and any form of arms or ammunition.

The district administration has appealed for public cooperation in maintaining order and helping host the Prime Minister’s visit in a dignified and secure manner.

Residents are being urged to extend their full support as Churachandpur prepares to welcome the country’s leader.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, "I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur." He added that "the foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid," with the projects being inaugurated, including the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building, the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, and a unique all-women’s market in various districts.