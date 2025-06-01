In response to ongoing severe weather conditions, the District Magistrate of Senapati, has ordered the temporary closure of all schools under the revenue jurisdiction of Senapati Sub-Division on June 2 and 3, 2025. The decision comes in the wake of relentless rainfall, flooding, and landslides that have severely impacted the region.



Since May 28, Senapati district has witnessed light to moderate rainfall, which intensified into incessant moderate to heavy downpours accompanied by high-speed winds from May 29 onward. The inclement weather has resulted in widespread destruction, particularly in and around the district headquarters. Flooding, landslides, and mudslides have damaged infrastructure, disrupted connectivity, and posed serious risks to public safety.



The Indian Meteorological Department’s Imphal Centre has issued a Red Alert for several districts, including Senapati, warning of continued adverse weather. Authorities report no signs of immediate improvement in the weather conditions.



In light of the escalating situation, the District Administration has actively launched relief and rehabilitation efforts. However, as a preventive measure to safeguard lives and prevent further property loss, the District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, has invoked relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to enforce the school closures.



Parents, guardians, and educational institutions have been advised to take necessary precautions during this period. Authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and will issue further advisories as required.