District-level ASHA convention held in Manipur’s Jiribam, awards presented to best performers

A district-level convention of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) was held on December 6, Saturday at the District Hospital, Ningsingkhul, Jiribam in Manipur. The event was organised by the District Health Society, Jiribam, to recognise the contributions of ASHA workers and strengthen community health coordination.

The convention was attended by Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, IAS, as the Chief Guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner Th. Manoranjan Singh, MCS, as the Guest of Honour, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vinay Prasad Sahu, who presided over the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar stressed the importance of enhanced coordination between ASHAs and Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) for effective grassroots health delivery. He also advised the CMO to convene a meeting with ASHAs, the Social Welfare Department, and banking officials to raise awareness about government welfare schemes, including the Atal Pension Scheme for workers in the unorganised sector.

As part of the event, awards and certificates were presented to the six best ASHAs, selected from each of the six gram panchayats, in recognition of their exemplary service.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the awardees and other stakeholders for their dedication and urged them to continue working with commitment toward building a healthier community.

