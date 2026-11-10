While Diwali celebrations remained subdued at Kangpokpi district headquarters amid continuing uncertainty, the Gorkhali community in Kalapahar village marked the festival with traditional songs, music and dance, offering a glimpse of normalcy in the conflict-affected district.

Located around five kilometres from Kangpokpi headquarters, the Gorkha-dominated village witnessed modest but lively celebrations, with residents decorating their homes with lights and coming together to observe the festival despite the prevailing tense atmosphere.

A major highlight was Bhailo, a traditional Nepali-Gorkhali folk-singing practice associated with Diwali. Participants went from house to house singing traditional songs, exchanging greetings and sharing festive cheer, in a practice similar to Christmas carolling.

The celebrations also saw residents of different age groups take to the streets, dancing to Bollywood numbers and Nepali-Gorkhali songs. Men, women and children joined the festivities, turning parts of the village into gathering spaces for music and dance.

The celebrations came against the backdrop of a prolonged period of uncertainty in Kangpokpi, where the impact of the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, continues to be felt. Major festivals, including Christmas at the predominantly Christian district headquarters, have largely been observed on a subdued scale over the past three years.

The situation remained sensitive even as an ongoing shutdown in the district was temporarily suspended for seven days, allowing a brief window for normal activities.

While celebrations in Kangpokpi headquarters reflected the prevailing uncertainty, Kalapahar's Diwali festivities highlighted the community's efforts to sustain its cultural traditions despite the prolonged conflict.