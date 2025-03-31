Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh challenged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's understanding of Manipur's security initiatives in a strongly worded statement released today on social media.

Singh pointedly questioned Sangma's awareness of critical security measures already implemented in Manipur, highlighting ongoing border fencing projects and stricter regulations.

"Does Mr Conrad Sangma know that Manipur had already initiated border fencing? That the Free Movement Regime (FMR) is now strictly regulated?" Singh asked directly in his statement. He further questioned if Sangma had noticed "the alarming rise in unrecognised villages within Manipur's borders."

The March 31 statement addressed broader concerns about outside interference in Manipur's affairs, with Singh referencing the late PA Sangma's proposal to divide the Northeast along ethnic lines, calling it "a dangerous idea that threatened the unity of our Nation."

Singh characterised Manipur's current challenges as stemming from "a complex mix of challenges: the drug menace, illegal immigration, destruction of forests, and the systematic pursuit of power by select groups" rather than purely political issues.

"The violence was not spontaneous; it was instigated by those who feel threatened and insecure by this kind of progress," Singh asserted, suggesting that recent unrest has been orchestrated by groups opposed to the state's security advancements.

Singh emphasised that Manipur's situation is "unique" due to its demographic composition, which necessitated protective measures like the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. He described the ILP implementation as a "hard-won achievement" critical for safeguarding vulnerable communities.

The former chief minister expressed disappointment that some regional leaders had chosen to intervene in Manipur's affairs, noting that "when Manipur was facing these serious challenges, others refrained from interfering in our internal affairs. The same courtesy was expected, yet some chose a different path, one driven by narrow interests rather than genuine concern."

Singh stressed that the security concerns facing Manipur should serve as instructive for other Northeastern states rather than opportunities for "political posturing." He highlighted that various groups across the Northeast are "beginning to recognise the seriousness of FMR, ILP and border security."

The statement concluded with a plea for peace and non-interference, with Singh underlining the importance of protecting Manipur's 32 indigenous tribes and their cultural heritage. "The people of Manipur have endured enough. Let us live in peace," Singh wrote.

Today's statement comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions and security challenges in Manipur that have affected the state for several years.