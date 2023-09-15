Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey took an active role in addressing the ongoing crisis by visiting relief camps in Kangpokpi district on September 15. Accompanied by Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who also serves as the Minister for Textiles, Commerce, Industry, and Cooperation, Govt. of Manipur, along with various district officials and representatives from organizations like the Red Cross Society Senapati, Governor Uikey engaged with internally displaced persons (IDPs) to assess their needs and offer support.

One of the stops on the Governor's visit was the DIET Relief Centre at Leikop in the Champhai Sub Division of Kangpokpi, which currently houses more than 153 families and approximately 600 IDPs. She extended a warm welcome to the IDPs and interacted with them to gain a firsthand understanding of their situation. Governor Uikey provided essential supplies such as blankets, mosquito nets, hygienic kits, utensils, and financial aid to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and unwell IDPs.

Subsequently, she visited another relief camp at Mandap Hall in Kangpokpi town, accommodating around 60 families and 275 IDPs. Later, Governor Uikey also visited a larger relief camp at ITI in the same town, where 168 families and a total of 770 IDPs have sought refuge. In each camp, she distributed crucial relief items and extended financial aid to those in need.

The Governor and Minister Nemcha Kipgen didn't forget the youngest members of the displaced families, distributing biscuits, drinks, and other necessities to the Internally Displaced Children in all the relief camps.

A meeting was held at the Conference Hall of DC Kangpokpi, attended by Governor Uikey, Minister Nemcha Kipgen, DC Kangpokpi, and SP Kangpokpi. During the visit, the Governor also met with the families of victims killed in an ambush on September 12 between Ireng Naga and Kharam Vaiphei in Kangpokpi. She assured financial aid and pledged that the government would look after the education of the victims' children. Additionally, a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the ambush victims was promised by the Governor.

Governor Uikey also extended support to Ngamgouhou Mate, the Blue Colts Captain who achieved victory at the SAFF U-16 Championship in Thimphu, Bhutan, by providing financial aid.

Addressing the Internally Displaced Persons in the relief camps, Governor Anusuiya Uikey emphasized her role as a guardian of the state and her commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its people. She stated that her office maintains constant communication with the Centre to address the concerns and problems faced by IDPs across the state.

Discussing the path forward to restoring peace in Manipur and facilitating the return of all IDPs to their respective villages, the Governor emphasized the importance of refraining from taking the law into their own hands. She called on both communities to assist the security forces in maintaining law and order, stressing that this cooperation would naturally lead to the cessation of violence and the restoration of peace. Governor Uikey also appealed to both communities to come together to help security forces maintain law and order, emphasizing that violence would bring no benefits to the state or its communities.