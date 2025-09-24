Drones expose 13 hectares of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur forest

Manipur Police uncovered extensive illegal poppy cultivation across 13 hectares of cleared forest land during a drone surveillance operation in Senapati district on September 23.

The aerial survey, conducted with forest department officials and local village leadership, revealed widespread deforestation in Upper and Lower Khabung villages specifically for opium poppy farming.

Several patches had already been planted with the crop.

The operation represents a significant escalation in anti-narcotics enforcement, with authorities now deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to detect hidden cultivation sites in remote forest areas.

Village Chairman of Khabung received an official warning from police to immediately destroy existing poppy crops and prevent future cultivation in the area. The cleared forest land falls under Senapati Police Station jurisdiction.

Manipur has struggled with illegal opium production, with cultivators often targeting remote forest areas to avoid detection. The state's mountainous terrain and dense forests have historically made surveillance difficult for law enforcement agencies.

No arrests were reported in connection with Wednesday's operation.