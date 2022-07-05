Droupadi Murmu, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will visit Manipur today for two hours to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh, MPs, and MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

Murmu is likely to arrive at the Imphal airport around six o'clock in the evening, reports said.

Two MPs from the Naga People's Front (NPF), a BJP ally, and one from the BJP each represent Manipur in the Lok Sabha. While Mary Kom of Manipur is a presidential nominee, the lone Rajya Sabha MP is also a member of the BJP.

There are 5 NPF members and 32 BJP MLAs in the Biren Singh-led government. NPP, with seven MLAs, JDU, with 6, KPA, with 2, and three Independents are other parties with strong support.

The date of the presidential elections is July 18 and the 5 Congress MLAs have no plans to meet Murmu during her visit as of yet.