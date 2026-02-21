Drug haul in Manipur: Security forces nab two with 48 soap cases of brown sugar

Security forces cracked down on suspected drug trafficking in Manipur’s Senapati district on February 19, intercepting a vehicle at a naka check point and arresting two young men with a significant quantity of suspected brown sugar.

Acting on specific inputs, personnel deployed at T. Khullen Naka Check Point under Senapati Police Station stopped a four-wheeler during routine checking. Upon inspection, the team recovered 48 soap cases containing approximately 660 grams of brown sugar concealed inside the vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Rahish Khan (22) and Mustakim Ahamad (23), both residents of Irong Chesaba Mayai Leikai in Kakching district. They were immediately taken into custody.

Security forces also seized the i20 car bearing registration number AS01AP0631, two mobile phones, and two Aadhaar cards from their possession.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband. Officials said intensified checking and surveillance continue across vulnerable routes as part of ongoing efforts to curb the narcotics trade in the region.