Drugs trafficking bid foiled in Manipur, two arrested with over 2 kg of suspected heroin

A joint team of Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested two individuals and seized over two kilograms of suspected heroin from their possession on Friday, August 15.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mr. Jenarul Mia (21), son of Janjali Mia, resident of Shasani in Maldah District, West Bengal, and Mr. Deba Das (18), son of Lakshi Das, resident of Ward No. 2, Bokajan Bazar, Karbi Anglong District, Assam.

According to officials, the operation led to the recovery of two packets of suspected heroin powder weighing 2.066 kilograms, along with two mobile phones and a motorcycle used in transporting the contraband.

Police sources confirmed that the accused are being interrogated to trace the wider network behind the narcotics smuggling.

The seizure is considered a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in the region, which has been grappling with rising narcotics-related crimes.

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.