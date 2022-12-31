Manipur police seized drugs and narcotics worth Rs 1,228 crore in the international market in 2022, and at least 703 people were arrested in drug-related cases, with 497 cases registered this year alone, said Chief Minister N Biren Singh on December 30.

Going into details, CM Biren Singh stated that 500 kg of brown sugar and 560 kg of opium and heroin were among the drugs seized during the state government's drug war.

Furthermore, 1,780 acres of illegal poppy plantation were destroyed this year.

The Chief Minister went on to say that, in comparison to 2021, when poppy cultivation was practised on 6,742 acres of land, only 1,118 acres of land were found cultivated with poppy during the survey this year, indicating that the government has been partially successful in combating the poppy menace with public support.

Furthermore, CM Biren Singh stated that his government will never compromise in its fight against drugs and corruption.

Also read : From receiving 'most improved small state' award to partially lifting of AFSPA and liquor prohibition, how Manipur fared in 2022



