Durand Cup build-up begins in Imphal with women's exhibition match, Kangla Warriors triumph in shootout

The countdown to the Imphal chapter of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup began on a celebratory note with a Women's Exhibition Football Match between Kangla Warriors and Sangai Strikers at the SAI Ground in Imphal.

The event was attended by Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam as the chief guest, alongside Major General Shubhankar Basu, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division, and other civil and military dignitaries.

Organised as a curtain raiser to the prestigious football tournament, the programme celebrated Manipur's rich footballing heritage while honouring legendary women footballers for their contribution to Indian football. It also recognised the academic achievements of 20 Super 50 students from Bishnupur, supported by the Indian Army in collaboration with the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NEIDO) and the State Bank of India (SBI), for excelling in the NEET and JEE examinations.

The event featured a Pipe Band display, the Durand Cup anthem and colourful cultural performances, creating an atmosphere of excitement ahead of the tournament. Minister Konthoujam interacted with players from both teams before ceremonially kicking off the exhibition match.

The contest ended in a goalless draw after regulation time, with Kangla Warriors defeating Sangai Strikers 3-2 in a penalty shootout to lift the exhibition title.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Kangla Warriors received the Winning Shield, medals and a cash prize of ₹50,000, while runners-up Sangai Strikers were awarded the Runner-up Trophy, medals and ₹40,000.

The iconic trophies of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup were also showcased before spectators, adding to the anticipation surrounding the tournament.

The focus now shifts to the official Imphal chapter of the Durand Cup, which will commence with an opening ceremony at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, followed by the opening fixture between TRAU FC and NEROCA FC, marking another chapter in Asia's oldest football tournament.