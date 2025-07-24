Durand Cup to return to Imphal as restored Khuman Lampak Stadium gears up for high-stakes action

The Durand Cup is back in Imphal, marking a significant moment in Indian football as the 134th edition kicks off at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium from July 30. After last year’s devastating floods, the stadium has been fully restored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, making this return a symbol of resilience and revival for the region.

India’s oldest football tournament, organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Government of Manipur, brings top-tier action to the state with four teams competing: TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, the Indian Navy Football Team, and Real Kashmir FC. The group stage opens with a high-voltage local clash between TRAU FC and NEROCA FC.

Matchdays are packed through mid-August, with key fixtures including:

July 30: TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC

August 1: Indian Navy FC vs Real Kashmir FC

August 4: TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC

August 7: NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FC

August 10: NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC

August 12: TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FC

This year’s edition raises the bar with a bold prize structure. Individual brilliance will be rewarded with three brand-new SUVs, awarded to the top scorer (Golden Boot), best goalkeeper (Golden Glove), and best overall player (Golden Ball).

The football-loving crowd in Manipur has already shown strong support during the trophy showcase earlier this month, and with the tournament set to begin, large turnouts are expected. The Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, which saw an electrifying atmosphere in the 2022 edition, is once again ready to host passionate fans and showcase Manipur’s deep connection to the sport.