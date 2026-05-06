e-Seba Manipur to become single portal for revenue, employment services from May 11

The Government of Manipur has announced that all applications for Revenue Certificates and Employment Exchange services will be processed through the e-Seba Manipur portal from May 11.

According to a public notice issued by the State government, the e-Seba Manipur portal has been designated as the single digital platform for accessing government services online, replacing the existing e-services system.

Under the new arrangement, services of the Revenue Department including domicile, income, OBC, permanent resident, SC, and ST certificates will be available only through the new portal. Employment Exchange services such as fresh registration, renewal, qualification updates, transfer of registration, and applications against vacancies will also be shifted to the platform.

The government further stated that the existing e-services portal will stop accepting new applications from May 11. However, applications already submitted through the old system will continue to be processed in cases where certificate issuance remains pending or incomplete.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and ease of access by bringing multiple citizen services under a unified digital platform.