Breast cancer can be treated successfully if detected at an early stage, Dr Dhabali Thangjam, CMD of Babina Group of Companies, said on October 30, while calling for greater awareness and regular screening amid concerns over rising cancer cases.

He was speaking at a breast cancer awareness-cum-screening programme held at the Manipur Press Club. The event was jointly organised by AOI Babina Speciality Hospital and the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU).

Dr Thangjam said cancer is often perceived as a deadly disease, with many people believing that a diagnosis inevitably leads to death. However, he stressed that early detection and timely treatment can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment.

He also highlighted the role of lifestyle factors in the development of certain cancers and underlined the importance of awareness, early diagnosis and access to appropriate medical care.

According to Dr Thangjam, lung cancer is the most commonly reported cancer among men, while breast cancer is the most common among women. Colon cancer is another frequently reported form of the disease.

Referring to cancer prevalence in the Northeast, he said Mizoram records the highest incidence, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. He added that Manipur’s cancer incidence remains below the national average.

Recalling the challenges faced by cancer patients in Manipur around six years ago, Dr Thangjam said many had to travel outside the state for diagnosis and treatment due to limited specialised facilities.

He said the need to improve access to cancer care within the state led to the establishment of AOI Babina Speciality Hospital by Babina Group in collaboration with American Oncology. He also spoke about the challenges involved in setting up the facility, particularly in recruiting qualified and experienced healthcare professionals.

Following the awareness session, a breast cancer screening camp was organised for women journalists.

The programme was attended by EGM president Khogendra Khomdram, AMWJU vice-president Sonia Sorensangbam and Dr Anil Ayekpam, among other dignitaries.