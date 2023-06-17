An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on June 17 at around 10.30 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

Informing the same, the NCS in a tweet said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 10:30:12 IST, Lat: 24.81 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 45 Km, Location: 13km S of Ukhrul, Manipur, India.”

Last month, an earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Shirui village. The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.The depth of the earthquake was 31 km.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 3km northwest of Shirui in Manipur at around 7.31 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 31 km," National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

Earlier, on June 16, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Assam whose tremors were felt in Guwahati as well.

As per reports, the epicentre was said to be 8 km from Sylhet in Bangladesh. No reports of casualties or damages to properties were reported.

Also read : Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Assam, tremors felt across Guwahati