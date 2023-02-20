An earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter Scale hit Manipur’s Tamenglong district on February 20.

The quake has been reported at a depth of 10 km in the Tamenglong district.

As per the seismological department’s data, the earthquake took place at 17:49 pm hitting the hilly region of Manipur.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Arunachal’s West Kameng district

Earlier on February 19, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter Scale hit Arunachal’s West Kameng district on February 19.



The quake has been reported at a depth of 10 km in the West Kameng district.

As per the seismological department’s data, the earthquake took place at 12.12 pm hitting the hilly region of Arunachal Pradesh.