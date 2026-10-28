The Election Commission has appointed 11 nodal officers to oversee key aspects of poll preparedness for the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections, officials said on October 28.

According to a notification issued by the Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday evening, senior IPS officer Kamei Angam Romanus has been appointed nodal officer for law and order and the security plan, while IAS officer Hungyo Worshang will oversee excise-related matters.

Konsam Binku has been assigned responsibility for election expenditure monitoring, while Khumanthem Diana will serve as the nodal officer for transport management.

Other nodal officers have been appointed to oversee computerisation, cyber security, the communication plan and other election-related arrangements, the notification said.

The appointments are aimed at ensuring coordination and facilitating the smooth conduct of the Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in February-March 2027.

Senior officials of the Election Commission visited Imphal last week to assess poll preparedness across all 16 districts of the northeastern state.

The appointments come as the election machinery begins preparations for the next Assembly polls in Manipur, where logistical coordination, security arrangements and expenditure monitoring will be among the key administrative priorities.

