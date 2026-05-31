ECI begins voter roll revision in Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Odisha

The Election Commission of India has commenced the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur from May 30, as part of a nationwide exercise to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voter list while ineligible names are removed.

According to the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision was ordered on May 14 under Article 324 of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The exercise is being carried out across 16 states and three Union Territories.

The Commission stated that all eligible electors whose Enumeration Forms are submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on or before June 28, 2026, will be included in the draft electoral rolls. Those unable to submit the forms by the deadline may apply later through Form 6 during the claims and objections period.

As part of the revision process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house visits to distribute, collect and verify Enumeration Forms. Electors can also submit the forms online. BLOs have additionally been instructed to carry Form 6 and declaration forms to facilitate enrolment of new voters.

To enhance participation, recognized political parties have been permitted to authorize Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to collect up to 50 forms per day and hand them over to BLOs before publication of the draft rolls.

According to ECI data, Manipur has 20,92,140 electors, supported by 2,996 BLOs and 5,003 BLAs. Mizoram has 8,75,008 electors, 1,353 BLOs and 3,430 BLAs. Sikkim has 4,71,077 electors with 572 BLOs and 681 BLAs, while Odisha has 3,34,14,856 electors, 38,123 BLOs and 8,391 BLAs.

The Election Commission has urged all eligible voters to actively participate in the revision process and cooperate with election officials during the house-to-house verification exercise.