ECI publishes Manipur draft roll after over 19.34 lakh electors submit forms

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on July 5 published the draft electoral roll for Manipur after completing the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, with more than 19.34 lakh eligible electors submitting their enumeration forms across the state.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur, the enumeration exercise was carried out between May 30 and June 28. Of the 20,93,076 potential electors, 19,34,399 submitted their forms, recording a 92.42 per cent response rate.

The revision process also identified 43,000 deceased electors (2.06 per cent), 1,08,283 electors who had shifted residence, were absent or fell under other categories (5.17 per cent), and 7,394 electors (0.35 per cent) with multiple registrations. Officials said these duplicate entries would be retained at only one location.

The exercise was conducted across all 16 districts through a network of 60 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 84 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 317 Booth Level Officer (BLO) Supervisors and 2,956 Booth Level Officers.

The CEO's office said 10 recognised political parties participated in the revision process. It added that the number of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) increased from 5,003 to 6,363, reflecting "greater political participation and transparency" during the exercise.

Authorities also made special arrangements for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) through District Nodal Officers to ensure they could participate in the revision process.

The ECI has invited citizens who attained 18 years of age on or before July 1, 2026, to apply for enrolment by submitting Form 6.

To improve voter accessibility, the number of polling stations has been increased from 2,956 to 3,041, with the Commission stating that "no polling station has more than 1,200 electors."

The claims and objections period will remain open from July 5 to August 4. During this period, voters can apply for inclusion, correction or deletion of entries by approaching BLOs, EROs or through the Voters Service Portal and the ECINET mobile app.

According to the schedule, all claims and objections will be disposed of by September 2, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 6.