Efforts underway to avoid further crackdown or arrests of Arambai Tengol members: Manipur Home Minister

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said that efforts are being made to avoid further crackdowns and arrests involving members of Arambai Tengol, while reiterating that the state government remains committed to recovering illegally held arms and restoring normalcy.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the International Olympic Day Run with Tree Plantation programme organised by the Manipur Olympic Association at the courtyard of Olympic Bhavan, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, the minister said discussions had been held with the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, regarding ongoing operations linked to the group.

Govindas stated that intelligence inputs indicate that a number of illegal weapons continue to remain in the possession of civilians and armed groups, necessitating continued operations aimed at de-weaponisation.

He said the government has appealed to individuals still holding such weapons to surrender them voluntarily so that further arrests and enforcement actions can be avoided.

Highlighting the approach of the newly appointed DGP, the minister said efforts are being intensified to restore free movement in the hill areas of the state. He noted that while isolated incidents of violence continue to be reported from certain hill regions, the valley areas have largely remained peaceful.

According to the minister, maintaining peace in the valley would allow security forces to deploy available manpower more effectively in areas requiring focused operations. He reiterated that the primary objective of the ongoing exercises is the recovery of illegal arms and that de-weaponisation remains the first step toward ending violence in the state.

Govindas also appealed to residents of the valley region to refrain from activities that could disturb the prevailing atmosphere of peace.

The development comes against the backdrop of continued efforts to recover illegally held weapons following the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur. On February 20 last year, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had appealed to people in the conflict-affected state to surrender looted and illegally possessed arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken against those who complied during the stipulated period.

The issue has gained renewed attention after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three members of Arambai Tengol during the intervening night of June 19 and June 20.

Following the arrests, protests have been reported from several parts of Manipur, particularly in the valley region, with demonstrators demanding the unconditional release of the arrested members of Arambai Tengol.