Eight Manipur artistes selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards and Yuva Puraskar 2024-25

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday, June 14, congratulated eight artistes from the State who have been selected for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards and the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2024-25.

In a post on X, Singh extended his congratulations to Irengbam Nalini Devi, Lourembam Bedabati Devi and Rajkumari Thambalsana Devi on being conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2024-25.

He also congratulated Phuritshabam Debajani Devi, Lukram Tamphamani Singh, Yumnam Bimota Devi, Tongbram Roneld Meetei and Oasis Sougaijam on receiving the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2024-25.

Singh said the awardees had preserved and promoted Manipur's cultural heritage through years of dedication, perseverance and artistic excellence.

He noted that their contributions had helped strengthen the State's unique cultural identity and inspire future generations to value and carry forward its artistic traditions.

The former Chief Minister expressed hope that the recognition would further enhance the visibility of Manipur's rich cultural legacy at the national level and encourage greater appreciation of the State's artistic achievements.